All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 11419 Watts Bar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11419 Watts Bar
Last updated August 27 2019 at 5:06 PM

11419 Watts Bar

11419 Watts Bar Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11419 Watts Bar Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 9/13/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11419 Watts Bar have any available units?
11419 Watts Bar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11419 Watts Bar currently offering any rent specials?
11419 Watts Bar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11419 Watts Bar pet-friendly?
Yes, 11419 Watts Bar is pet friendly.
Does 11419 Watts Bar offer parking?
Yes, 11419 Watts Bar offers parking.
Does 11419 Watts Bar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11419 Watts Bar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11419 Watts Bar have a pool?
Yes, 11419 Watts Bar has a pool.
Does 11419 Watts Bar have accessible units?
No, 11419 Watts Bar does not have accessible units.
Does 11419 Watts Bar have units with dishwashers?
No, 11419 Watts Bar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11419 Watts Bar have units with air conditioning?
No, 11419 Watts Bar does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College