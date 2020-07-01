All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

11407 Kristen Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a great 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: All Electric.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11407 Kristen Cir have any available units?
11407 Kristen Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11407 Kristen Cir have?
Some of 11407 Kristen Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11407 Kristen Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11407 Kristen Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11407 Kristen Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11407 Kristen Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11407 Kristen Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11407 Kristen Cir offers parking.
Does 11407 Kristen Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11407 Kristen Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11407 Kristen Cir have a pool?
No, 11407 Kristen Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11407 Kristen Cir have accessible units?
No, 11407 Kristen Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11407 Kristen Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11407 Kristen Cir has units with dishwashers.

