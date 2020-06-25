All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

11341 Mcdowell Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This tri-level 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect if you need space! The kitchen has ample counter top and cabinet space, there is closet space galore throughout, and the backyard has a breathtaking deck that has stairs on both sides, and a large yard with fencing. This is a new listing and will lease quickly! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11341 McDowell Drive have any available units?
11341 McDowell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11341 McDowell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11341 McDowell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11341 McDowell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11341 McDowell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11341 McDowell Drive offer parking?
No, 11341 McDowell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11341 McDowell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11341 McDowell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11341 McDowell Drive have a pool?
No, 11341 McDowell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11341 McDowell Drive have accessible units?
No, 11341 McDowell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11341 McDowell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11341 McDowell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11341 McDowell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11341 McDowell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
