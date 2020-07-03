All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1134 North Lasalle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1134 North Lasalle Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1134 North Lasalle Street

1134 N Lasalle St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1134 N Lasalle St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming home- 3-bedroom, 1 bath features 10' ceilings and an open concept design with great natural light.This property is half of a duplex but is still very spacious with beautiful wood cabinets in the kitchen! Featuring large rooms, covered front porch and beautiful new flooring.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1791395?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 North Lasalle Street have any available units?
1134 North Lasalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1134 North Lasalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1134 North Lasalle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 North Lasalle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 North Lasalle Street is pet friendly.
Does 1134 North Lasalle Street offer parking?
No, 1134 North Lasalle Street does not offer parking.
Does 1134 North Lasalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 North Lasalle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 North Lasalle Street have a pool?
No, 1134 North Lasalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1134 North Lasalle Street have accessible units?
No, 1134 North Lasalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 North Lasalle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 North Lasalle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 North Lasalle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1134 North Lasalle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College