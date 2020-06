Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet range oven

Spacious and nicely updated! This beautiful 2 story with 18x16 loft in The Parks @ Winding Ridge has 3 BIG Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. The Eat-in Kitchen boasts a center kitchen island. Formal Living Room and large 20x16 Family Room. 2 car attached garage, new carpet, new hdwd laminate, and freshly painted interior makes this home ready for your family to move into now! All electric!