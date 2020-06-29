All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 11314 Cuyahoga Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11314 Cuyahoga Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

11314 Cuyahoga Drive

11314 Cuyahoga Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11314 Cuyahoga Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,997 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5498563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11314 Cuyahoga Drive have any available units?
11314 Cuyahoga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11314 Cuyahoga Drive have?
Some of 11314 Cuyahoga Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11314 Cuyahoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11314 Cuyahoga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11314 Cuyahoga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11314 Cuyahoga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 11314 Cuyahoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11314 Cuyahoga Drive offers parking.
Does 11314 Cuyahoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11314 Cuyahoga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11314 Cuyahoga Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11314 Cuyahoga Drive has a pool.
Does 11314 Cuyahoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 11314 Cuyahoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11314 Cuyahoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11314 Cuyahoga Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College