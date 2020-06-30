Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1131 Martin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1131 Martin Road
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1131 Martin Road
1131 Martin St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1131 Martin St, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 1/2 baths. South east side of town - Register at rently.com to schedule a showing of this 3 bed 1.5 bath home.
(RLNE3054753)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1131 Martin Road have any available units?
1131 Martin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1131 Martin Road currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Martin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Martin Road pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Martin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1131 Martin Road offer parking?
No, 1131 Martin Road does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Martin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Martin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Martin Road have a pool?
No, 1131 Martin Road does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Martin Road have accessible units?
No, 1131 Martin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Martin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Martin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Martin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Martin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College