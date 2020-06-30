All apartments in Indianapolis
1131 Martin Road
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1131 Martin Road

1131 Martin St · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Martin St, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 1/2 baths. South east side of town - Register at rently.com to schedule a showing of this 3 bed 1.5 bath home.

(RLNE3054753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Martin Road have any available units?
1131 Martin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1131 Martin Road currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Martin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Martin Road pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Martin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1131 Martin Road offer parking?
No, 1131 Martin Road does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Martin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Martin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Martin Road have a pool?
No, 1131 Martin Road does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Martin Road have accessible units?
No, 1131 Martin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Martin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Martin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Martin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Martin Road does not have units with air conditioning.

