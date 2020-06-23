All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11307 Cuyahoga Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11307 Cuyahoga Drive

11307 Cuyahoga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11307 Cuyahoga Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,786 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11307 Cuyahoga Drive have any available units?
11307 Cuyahoga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11307 Cuyahoga Drive have?
Some of 11307 Cuyahoga Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11307 Cuyahoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11307 Cuyahoga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11307 Cuyahoga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11307 Cuyahoga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11307 Cuyahoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11307 Cuyahoga Drive offers parking.
Does 11307 Cuyahoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11307 Cuyahoga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11307 Cuyahoga Drive have a pool?
No, 11307 Cuyahoga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11307 Cuyahoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 11307 Cuyahoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11307 Cuyahoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11307 Cuyahoga Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
