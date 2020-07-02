All apartments in Indianapolis
1124 E Perry St.
1124 E Perry St.

1124 East Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1124 East Perry Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Over 3000 square feet of newly remodeled home for your enjoyment. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 E Perry St. have any available units?
1124 E Perry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1124 E Perry St. currently offering any rent specials?
1124 E Perry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 E Perry St. pet-friendly?
No, 1124 E Perry St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1124 E Perry St. offer parking?
No, 1124 E Perry St. does not offer parking.
Does 1124 E Perry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 E Perry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 E Perry St. have a pool?
No, 1124 E Perry St. does not have a pool.
Does 1124 E Perry St. have accessible units?
No, 1124 E Perry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 E Perry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 E Perry St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 E Perry St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1124 E Perry St. has units with air conditioning.
