Indianapolis, IN
1124 E Perry St.
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:43 AM
1124 E Perry St.
1124 East Perry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1124 East Perry Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Over 3000 square feet of newly remodeled home for your enjoyment. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1124 E Perry St. have any available units?
1124 E Perry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1124 E Perry St. currently offering any rent specials?
1124 E Perry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 E Perry St. pet-friendly?
No, 1124 E Perry St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1124 E Perry St. offer parking?
No, 1124 E Perry St. does not offer parking.
Does 1124 E Perry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 E Perry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 E Perry St. have a pool?
No, 1124 E Perry St. does not have a pool.
Does 1124 E Perry St. have accessible units?
No, 1124 E Perry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 E Perry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 E Perry St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 E Perry St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1124 E Perry St. has units with air conditioning.
