1122 W. Congress Avenue
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM
1122 W. Congress Avenue
1122 Congress Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1122 Congress Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful New Build - Newly built, cozy house with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. All electric, stackable washer and dryer hook ups. Be the first to make this house your home!
(RLNE5140674)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1122 W. Congress Avenue have any available units?
1122 W. Congress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1122 W. Congress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1122 W. Congress Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 W. Congress Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1122 W. Congress Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1122 W. Congress Avenue offer parking?
No, 1122 W. Congress Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1122 W. Congress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 W. Congress Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 W. Congress Avenue have a pool?
No, 1122 W. Congress Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1122 W. Congress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1122 W. Congress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 W. Congress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 W. Congress Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 W. Congress Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 W. Congress Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
