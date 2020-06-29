All apartments in Indianapolis
1120 Hathaway Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:55 PM

1120 Hathaway Drive

1120 Hathaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Hathaway Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This is a spacious 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in Indianapolis IN! This home is ready to become your next home. you will not want to let this one slip by! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Hathaway Drive have any available units?
1120 Hathaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1120 Hathaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Hathaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Hathaway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Hathaway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Hathaway Drive offer parking?
No, 1120 Hathaway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Hathaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Hathaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Hathaway Drive have a pool?
No, 1120 Hathaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Hathaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1120 Hathaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Hathaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Hathaway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Hathaway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Hathaway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
