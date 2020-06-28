All apartments in Indianapolis
112 Adler St
112 Adler St

112 Adler Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 Adler Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: E Raymond St & Madison Ave

Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, washer/dryer hook up, eat in kitchen, Front porch, unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Adler St have any available units?
112 Adler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Adler St have?
Some of 112 Adler St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Adler St currently offering any rent specials?
112 Adler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Adler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Adler St is pet friendly.
Does 112 Adler St offer parking?
No, 112 Adler St does not offer parking.
Does 112 Adler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Adler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Adler St have a pool?
No, 112 Adler St does not have a pool.
Does 112 Adler St have accessible units?
No, 112 Adler St does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Adler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Adler St does not have units with dishwashers.
