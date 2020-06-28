112 Adler St

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: E Raymond St & Madison Ave
Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, washer/dryer hook up, eat in kitchen, Front porch, unfinished basement
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: All Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - NO
CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.