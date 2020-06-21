1118 King Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated

Lovely 3 updated bedroom home on Indy's west side. - Lovely 3 updated bedroom home on Indy's west side. Convenient access to downtown and attractions, including White River State Park, The Indianapolis Zoo, Victory Field, IUPUI, and more.



Updates include:

*New Paint Throughout the Home

*New Flooring

*New Kitchen Cabinets and Countertop



Application approval REQUIRED before a showing will be schedule to view the home.

Occupants ages 18 and older must apply.



Requirements:

Security Deposit Equals to one months rent

*Income: Income MUST Be 3X the Monthly Rent

*Evictions Filed Less Than 1 yr:* Not Accepted

*Evictions Filed Greater Than 1 yr:* Case-By-Case

*Felony Convictions:* Case-By-Case

*Current paystub & prior year's W-2's or tax return required at application.

*Due to the current economic conditions, it may be necessary to request 2 months of rental payments at the time of lease signing

*Renter's Insurance Required

*Pet accepted with $250 Pet Fee per pet. There are breed restrictions. Call for more information.



*Non-Refundable Application Fee:* $35 per occupant ages 18 and up



*UPON APPROVAL*, a leasing agent will be in touch with you to schedule a showing. We cannot schedule a showing of any of our properties until you have gone through the application process. We only show our properties to approved applicants.



Once approved we are happy to show you any additional available homes you would like to see.



The property will remain listed for rent until we receive a Home Reservation Agreement from an approved applicant.



Please feel free to ask any questions you may have prior to applying.



