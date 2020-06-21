All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

1118 King Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1118 King Avenue · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 updated bedroom home on Indy's west side. - Lovely 3 updated bedroom home on Indy's west side. Convenient access to downtown and attractions, including White River State Park, The Indianapolis Zoo, Victory Field, IUPUI, and more.

Updates include:
*New Paint Throughout the Home
*New Flooring
*New Kitchen Cabinets and Countertop

Application approval REQUIRED before a showing will be schedule to view the home.
Occupants ages 18 and older must apply.

Requirements:
Security Deposit Equals to one months rent
*Income: Income MUST Be 3X the Monthly Rent
*Evictions Filed Less Than 1 yr:* Not Accepted
*Evictions Filed Greater Than 1 yr:* Case-By-Case
*Felony Convictions:* Case-By-Case
*Current paystub & prior year's W-2's or tax return required at application.
*Due to the current economic conditions, it may be necessary to request 2 months of rental payments at the time of lease signing
*Renter's Insurance Required
*Pet accepted with $250 Pet Fee per pet. There are breed restrictions. Call for more information.

*Non-Refundable Application Fee:* $35 per occupant ages 18 and up

*UPON APPROVAL*, a leasing agent will be in touch with you to schedule a showing. We cannot schedule a showing of any of our properties until you have gone through the application process. We only show our properties to approved applicants.

Once approved we are happy to show you any additional available homes you would like to see.

The property will remain listed for rent until we receive a Home Reservation Agreement from an approved applicant.

Please feel free to ask any questions you may have prior to applying.

(RLNE5839717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 King Avenue have any available units?
1118 King Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1118 King Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1118 King Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 King Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1118 King Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1118 King Avenue offer parking?
No, 1118 King Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1118 King Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 King Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 King Avenue have a pool?
No, 1118 King Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1118 King Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1118 King Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 King Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 King Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 King Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 King Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
