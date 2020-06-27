Rent Calculator
1117 West 37th Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 4:50 AM
1117 West 37th Street
1117 West 37th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1117 West 37th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1117 West 37th Street have any available units?
1117 West 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1117 West 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 West 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 West 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1117 West 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1117 West 37th Street offer parking?
No, 1117 West 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1117 West 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 West 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 West 37th Street have a pool?
No, 1117 West 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1117 West 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 West 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 West 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 West 37th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 West 37th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 West 37th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
