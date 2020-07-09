1117 South Senate Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225 Near Southside
Charming 2bedroom 1 bath home located in the Old Southside neighborhood of Indy! Home is located south of Lucas Oil Stadium, about a 15 min walk, and minutes from the center of Downtown Indy! Fill out application through zillow.com.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
