All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1117 South Senate Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1117 South Senate Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 PM

1117 South Senate Avenue

1117 South Senate Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1117 South Senate Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 2bedroom 1 bath home located in the Old Southside neighborhood of Indy! Home is located south of Lucas Oil Stadium, about a 15 min walk, and minutes from the center of Downtown Indy! Fill out application through zillow.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 South Senate Avenue have any available units?
1117 South Senate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1117 South Senate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1117 South Senate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 South Senate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1117 South Senate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1117 South Senate Avenue offer parking?
No, 1117 South Senate Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1117 South Senate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 South Senate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 South Senate Avenue have a pool?
No, 1117 South Senate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1117 South Senate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1117 South Senate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 South Senate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 South Senate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 South Senate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 South Senate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College