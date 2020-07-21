Rent Calculator
11161 Exchange Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 10:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11161 Exchange Street
11161 Exchange Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11161 Exchange Street, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Acton
Amenities
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath, dining and living area seperated. Updated flooring, paint and appliances. Franklin Township schools. Great neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11161 Exchange Street have any available units?
11161 Exchange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 11161 Exchange Street currently offering any rent specials?
11161 Exchange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11161 Exchange Street pet-friendly?
No, 11161 Exchange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 11161 Exchange Street offer parking?
No, 11161 Exchange Street does not offer parking.
Does 11161 Exchange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11161 Exchange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11161 Exchange Street have a pool?
No, 11161 Exchange Street does not have a pool.
Does 11161 Exchange Street have accessible units?
No, 11161 Exchange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11161 Exchange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11161 Exchange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11161 Exchange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11161 Exchange Street does not have units with air conditioning.
