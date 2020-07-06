All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1116 S Bradley
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

1116 S Bradley

1116 South Bradley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1116 South Bradley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd9be4b098 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. First shot at our properties goes to pre-approved tenants. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 S Bradley have any available units?
1116 S Bradley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1116 S Bradley currently offering any rent specials?
1116 S Bradley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 S Bradley pet-friendly?
No, 1116 S Bradley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1116 S Bradley offer parking?
No, 1116 S Bradley does not offer parking.
Does 1116 S Bradley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 S Bradley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 S Bradley have a pool?
No, 1116 S Bradley does not have a pool.
Does 1116 S Bradley have accessible units?
No, 1116 S Bradley does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 S Bradley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 S Bradley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 S Bradley have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 S Bradley does not have units with air conditioning.

