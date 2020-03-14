All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1115 West 37th Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1115 West 37th Street - 1
Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:23 PM

1115 West 37th Street - 1

1115 West 37th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1115 West 37th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 West 37th Street - 1 have any available units?
1115 West 37th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1115 West 37th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1115 West 37th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 West 37th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1115 West 37th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1115 West 37th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1115 West 37th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1115 West 37th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 West 37th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 West 37th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1115 West 37th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1115 West 37th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1115 West 37th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 West 37th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 West 37th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 West 37th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 West 37th Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College