Indianapolis, IN
1115 Medford Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:27 AM
1115 Medford Avenue
1115 Medford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1115 Medford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The one bedroom home has updated hardwood floors in the Living Room and Bedroom. Includes Stove & Refrigerator. Basement is clean and dry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1115 Medford Avenue have any available units?
1115 Medford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1115 Medford Avenue have?
Some of 1115 Medford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1115 Medford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Medford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Medford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Medford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1115 Medford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1115 Medford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Medford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Medford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Medford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1115 Medford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Medford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1115 Medford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Medford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Medford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
