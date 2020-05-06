Rent Calculator
1112 North Oakland Avenue
1112 North Oakland Avenue
1112 North Oakland Avenue
1112 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
APPLY TODAY GET APPROVED AND GET THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT FREE
18 MONTH LEASE
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $675
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue have any available units?
1112 North Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1112 North Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1112 North Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 North Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
