1112 North Oakland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1112 North Oakland Avenue

1112 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1112 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
APPLY TODAY GET APPROVED AND GET THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT FREE

18 MONTH LEASE

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $675
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue have any available units?
1112 North Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1112 North Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1112 North Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 North Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 North Oakland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

