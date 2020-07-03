1112 N Parker Ave

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP:
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Fenced in yard, shed, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups, front porch, eat in kitchen, 2 car garage, office/den
APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - YES
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.