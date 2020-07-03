All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1112 N Parker Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1112 N Parker Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:39 PM

1112 N Parker Ave

1112 North Parker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1112 North Parker Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Living Room

Other Features include: Fenced in yard, shed, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups, front porch, eat in kitchen, 2 car garage, office/den

APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - YES

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 N Parker Ave have any available units?
1112 N Parker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 N Parker Ave have?
Some of 1112 N Parker Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 N Parker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1112 N Parker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 N Parker Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 N Parker Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1112 N Parker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1112 N Parker Ave offers parking.
Does 1112 N Parker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 N Parker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 N Parker Ave have a pool?
No, 1112 N Parker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1112 N Parker Ave have accessible units?
No, 1112 N Parker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 N Parker Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 N Parker Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College