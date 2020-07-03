1112 N Parker Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP:



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms



Living Room



Other Features include: Fenced in yard, shed, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups, front porch, eat in kitchen, 2 car garage, office/den



APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021



PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



SECTION 8 - YES



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.