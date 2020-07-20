All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

11111 FALLS CHURCH DR

11111 Falls Church Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11111 Falls Church Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Warren Twp - 3 BR ranch - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Autumn Creek near 21st & German Church.
Gas heat, AC, 2 car garage. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave provided.

(RLNE1838162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR have any available units?
11111 FALLS CHURCH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR have?
Some of 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR currently offering any rent specials?
11111 FALLS CHURCH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR pet-friendly?
No, 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR offer parking?
Yes, 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR offers parking.
Does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR have a pool?
No, 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR does not have a pool.
Does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR have accessible units?
No, 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR has units with dishwashers.
