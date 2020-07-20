Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11111 FALLS CHURCH DR
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM
11111 FALLS CHURCH DR
11111 Falls Church Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11111 Falls Church Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warren Twp - 3 BR ranch - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Autumn Creek near 21st & German Church.
Gas heat, AC, 2 car garage. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave provided.
(RLNE1838162)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR have any available units?
11111 FALLS CHURCH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR have?
Some of 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR currently offering any rent specials?
11111 FALLS CHURCH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR pet-friendly?
No, 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR offer parking?
Yes, 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR offers parking.
Does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR have a pool?
No, 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR does not have a pool.
Does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR have accessible units?
No, 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11111 FALLS CHURCH DR has units with dishwashers.
