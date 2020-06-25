1110 N Rural St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Rural & 10th



Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

Living Room

Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, unfinished basement, Dining Room,



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: All Electric



Tenant Pays: All Utilities except for Water



**owner pays for water**



CONTACT:

For more information

