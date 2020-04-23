Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1106 North KEALING Avenue
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:25 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1106 North KEALING Avenue
1106 North Kealing Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1106 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Character! Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Irvington. Close to restaurants and shops. Eat-in kitchen, dining room with built-ins private back yard and garage. You will want to call this place "Home".
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1106 North KEALING Avenue have any available units?
1106 North KEALING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1106 North KEALING Avenue have?
Some of 1106 North KEALING Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1106 North KEALING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1106 North KEALING Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 North KEALING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1106 North KEALING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1106 North KEALING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1106 North KEALING Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1106 North KEALING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 North KEALING Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 North KEALING Avenue have a pool?
No, 1106 North KEALING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1106 North KEALING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1106 North KEALING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 North KEALING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 North KEALING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
