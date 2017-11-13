1104 N. Somerset Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$550 rent on 2 or more year lease



2 bedroom home with new roof and windows near Speedway available!

Appliances may be rented.

No section 8

Pets with approval

Utilities: IPL and Citizens for water/sewer



Please call 317-516-0674 to schedule a showing.