All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1104 N. Somerset Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1104 N. Somerset Ave.
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1104 N. Somerset Ave.

1104 North Somerset Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1104 North Somerset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$550 rent on 2 or more year lease

2 bedroom home with new roof and windows near Speedway available!
Appliances may be rented.
No section 8
Pets with approval
Utilities: IPL and Citizens for water/sewer

Please call 317-516-0674 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. have any available units?
1104 N. Somerset Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1104 N. Somerset Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1104 N. Somerset Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 N. Somerset Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. offer parking?
No, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. have a pool?
No, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College