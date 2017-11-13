Rent Calculator
1104 N. Somerset Ave.
1104 North Somerset Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1104 North Somerset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$550 rent on 2 or more year lease
2 bedroom home with new roof and windows near Speedway available!
Appliances may be rented.
No section 8
Pets with approval
Utilities: IPL and Citizens for water/sewer
Please call 317-516-0674 to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. have any available units?
1104 N. Somerset Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1104 N. Somerset Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1104 N. Somerset Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 N. Somerset Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. offer parking?
No, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. have a pool?
No, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 N. Somerset Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1104 N. Somerset Ave. has units with air conditioning.
