Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7e378d095 ---- Newly refinished floors, updated fence and backyard. Fresh vintage home with warm floors and basement in a great neighborhood near the Irvington Area. Rear access from quiet alley with limited access. Great neighbors as well! Review and schedule today here: 1/2 off first month for a qualifying application.