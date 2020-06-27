11 Medina Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PERRY TOWNSHIP: Commerce Ave & Grand Ave



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Kitchen, Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, 2 car garage with carport, fenced in yard, back patio,



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher



CENTRAL AIR: YES



PET POLICY: NO PETS



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



SECTION 8: NO



