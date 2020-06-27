All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 13 2019 at 8:39 PM

11 Medina Ln

11 Medina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11 Medina Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46227
North Perry

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PERRY TOWNSHIP: Commerce Ave & Grand Ave

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Kitchen, Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, 2 car garage with carport, fenced in yard, back patio,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

PET POLICY: NO PETS

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8: NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Medina Ln have any available units?
11 Medina Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Medina Ln have?
Some of 11 Medina Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Medina Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11 Medina Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Medina Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Medina Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11 Medina Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11 Medina Ln offers parking.
Does 11 Medina Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Medina Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Medina Ln have a pool?
No, 11 Medina Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11 Medina Ln have accessible units?
No, 11 Medina Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Medina Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Medina Ln has units with dishwashers.
