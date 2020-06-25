All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 29 2019 at 4:55 PM

10837 Snowdrop Way

10837 Snowdrop Way · No Longer Available
Location

10837 Snowdrop Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is perfect for entertaining! It is super spacious and open! It has a 2 car attached garage, an eat in kitchen, master bedroom has it's own bathroom, it also has a huge walk in closet, and a beautiful fireplace accent. This home is close to parks, shopping markets, highway access, and schools. It is also a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10837 Snowdrop Way have any available units?
10837 Snowdrop Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10837 Snowdrop Way have?
Some of 10837 Snowdrop Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10837 Snowdrop Way currently offering any rent specials?
10837 Snowdrop Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10837 Snowdrop Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10837 Snowdrop Way is pet friendly.
Does 10837 Snowdrop Way offer parking?
Yes, 10837 Snowdrop Way offers parking.
Does 10837 Snowdrop Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10837 Snowdrop Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10837 Snowdrop Way have a pool?
No, 10837 Snowdrop Way does not have a pool.
Does 10837 Snowdrop Way have accessible units?
No, 10837 Snowdrop Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10837 Snowdrop Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10837 Snowdrop Way does not have units with dishwashers.
