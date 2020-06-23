All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10823 Gathering Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10823 Gathering Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10823 Gathering Drive

10823 Gathering Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10823 Gathering Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Acton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,829 sq/ft of comfortable living space. Features include brick back patio that over-looks a large pond/lake, carpeting throughout, tile installed in the kitchen, black appliances, ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs, and much more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10823 Gathering Drive have any available units?
10823 Gathering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10823 Gathering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10823 Gathering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10823 Gathering Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10823 Gathering Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10823 Gathering Drive offer parking?
No, 10823 Gathering Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10823 Gathering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10823 Gathering Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10823 Gathering Drive have a pool?
No, 10823 Gathering Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10823 Gathering Drive have accessible units?
No, 10823 Gathering Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10823 Gathering Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10823 Gathering Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10823 Gathering Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10823 Gathering Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College