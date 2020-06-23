10739 Young Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WARREN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Living Room, Formal Dining Room

Other Features include: Washer/ Dryer Hook-up, Eat-in-kitchen, 2 car garage, Den, Fireplace



APPLIANCES:



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com