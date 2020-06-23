All apartments in Indianapolis
10739 Young Lake Dr
10739 Young Lake Dr

10739 Young Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10739 Young Lake Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
WARREN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family home has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Living Room, Formal Dining Room
Other Features include: Washer/ Dryer Hook-up, Eat-in-kitchen, 2 car garage, Den, Fireplace

APPLIANCES:

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10739 Young Lake Dr have any available units?
10739 Young Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10739 Young Lake Dr have?
Some of 10739 Young Lake Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10739 Young Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10739 Young Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10739 Young Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10739 Young Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10739 Young Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10739 Young Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 10739 Young Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10739 Young Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10739 Young Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 10739 Young Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10739 Young Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 10739 Young Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10739 Young Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10739 Young Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
