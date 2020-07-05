All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10723 Sterling Apple Drive

10723 Sterling Apple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10723 Sterling Apple Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,900 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10723 Sterling Apple Drive have any available units?
10723 Sterling Apple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10723 Sterling Apple Drive have?
Some of 10723 Sterling Apple Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10723 Sterling Apple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10723 Sterling Apple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10723 Sterling Apple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10723 Sterling Apple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10723 Sterling Apple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10723 Sterling Apple Drive offers parking.
Does 10723 Sterling Apple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10723 Sterling Apple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10723 Sterling Apple Drive have a pool?
No, 10723 Sterling Apple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10723 Sterling Apple Drive have accessible units?
No, 10723 Sterling Apple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10723 Sterling Apple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10723 Sterling Apple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

