Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1064 West Roache Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1064 West Roache Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1064 West Roache Street
1064 W Roache St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1064 W Roache St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex with Living Room and Dining Room. The Refrigerator and Stove are provided. The home has a large front porch and additional parking available through alley.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1064 West Roache Street have any available units?
1064 West Roache Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1064 West Roache Street have?
Some of 1064 West Roache Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1064 West Roache Street currently offering any rent specials?
1064 West Roache Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 West Roache Street pet-friendly?
No, 1064 West Roache Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1064 West Roache Street offer parking?
Yes, 1064 West Roache Street offers parking.
Does 1064 West Roache Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 West Roache Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 West Roache Street have a pool?
No, 1064 West Roache Street does not have a pool.
Does 1064 West Roache Street have accessible units?
No, 1064 West Roache Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 West Roache Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 West Roache Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College