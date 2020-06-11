All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1064 West Roache Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1064 West Roache Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:24 PM

1064 West Roache Street

1064 W Roache St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1064 W Roache St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex with Living Room and Dining Room. The Refrigerator and Stove are provided. The home has a large front porch and additional parking available through alley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 West Roache Street have any available units?
1064 West Roache Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 West Roache Street have?
Some of 1064 West Roache Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 West Roache Street currently offering any rent specials?
1064 West Roache Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 West Roache Street pet-friendly?
No, 1064 West Roache Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1064 West Roache Street offer parking?
Yes, 1064 West Roache Street offers parking.
Does 1064 West Roache Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 West Roache Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 West Roache Street have a pool?
No, 1064 West Roache Street does not have a pool.
Does 1064 West Roache Street have accessible units?
No, 1064 West Roache Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 West Roache Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 West Roache Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College