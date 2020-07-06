All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1056 N Tibbs Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1056 N Tibbs Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1056 N Tibbs Ave

1056 North Tibbs Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1056 North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
House - Property Id: 190568

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190568
Property Id 190568

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5405774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave have any available units?
1056 N Tibbs Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1056 N Tibbs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1056 N Tibbs Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 N Tibbs Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave offer parking?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave have a pool?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave have accessible units?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College