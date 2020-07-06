Rent Calculator
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1056 N Tibbs Ave
1056 North Tibbs Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1056 North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
House - Property Id: 190568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190568
Property Id 190568
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5405774)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave have any available units?
1056 N Tibbs Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1056 N Tibbs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1056 N Tibbs Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 N Tibbs Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave offer parking?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave have a pool?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave have accessible units?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 N Tibbs Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1056 N Tibbs Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
