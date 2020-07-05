Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10516 Folsom Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:17 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10516 Folsom Dr
10516 Folsom Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10516 Folsom Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST/WARREN TWP
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car garage
Very nice ranch style home in Warren Twp! Newer ceramic flooring throughout. Great neighborhood! Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10516 Folsom Dr have any available units?
10516 Folsom Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 10516 Folsom Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10516 Folsom Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10516 Folsom Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10516 Folsom Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 10516 Folsom Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10516 Folsom Dr offers parking.
Does 10516 Folsom Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10516 Folsom Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10516 Folsom Dr have a pool?
No, 10516 Folsom Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10516 Folsom Dr have accessible units?
No, 10516 Folsom Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10516 Folsom Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10516 Folsom Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10516 Folsom Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10516 Folsom Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
