All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 105 N Kealing Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
105 N Kealing Ave
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:18 AM

105 N Kealing Ave

105 North Kealing Avenue · (812) 382-5883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

105 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large, updated Duplex!! Just minutes to Irvington- Jockamo, The Mug, Starbucks. Close to DOWNTOWN and FOUNTAIN SQUARE. This 3 bed/ 1.5 bath won't disappoint- would be perfect for a family or roommates! Tenant pays all utilities.

Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.

Pre-Qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 stating you pre-qualify and want to schedule a showing.
Laundry room / hookups, Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 N Kealing Ave have any available units?
105 N Kealing Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 105 N Kealing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
105 N Kealing Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 N Kealing Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 N Kealing Ave is pet friendly.
Does 105 N Kealing Ave offer parking?
No, 105 N Kealing Ave does not offer parking.
Does 105 N Kealing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 N Kealing Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 N Kealing Ave have a pool?
No, 105 N Kealing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 105 N Kealing Ave have accessible units?
No, 105 N Kealing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 105 N Kealing Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 N Kealing Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 N Kealing Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 N Kealing Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 105 N Kealing Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity