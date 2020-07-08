Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1043 North Alton Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:35 AM
1043 North Alton Avenue
1043 North Alton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1043 North Alton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled. New paint, New tile floor in the hall house, New kitchen cabinets, New appliances,Completely remodeled bathroom, Front covered porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1043 North Alton Avenue have any available units?
1043 North Alton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1043 North Alton Avenue have?
Some of 1043 North Alton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 1043 North Alton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1043 North Alton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 North Alton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1043 North Alton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1043 North Alton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1043 North Alton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1043 North Alton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 North Alton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 North Alton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1043 North Alton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1043 North Alton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1043 North Alton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 North Alton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 North Alton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
