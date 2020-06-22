All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019

10421 Pintail Lane

10421 Pintail Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10421 Pintail Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,097 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to exe

(RLNE4580534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10421 Pintail Lane have any available units?
10421 Pintail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10421 Pintail Lane have?
Some of 10421 Pintail Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10421 Pintail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10421 Pintail Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10421 Pintail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10421 Pintail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10421 Pintail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10421 Pintail Lane does offer parking.
Does 10421 Pintail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10421 Pintail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10421 Pintail Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10421 Pintail Lane has a pool.
Does 10421 Pintail Lane have accessible units?
No, 10421 Pintail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10421 Pintail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10421 Pintail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
