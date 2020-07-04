All apartments in Indianapolis
1038 North Tibbs Avenue
1038 North Tibbs Avenue

1038 North Tibbs Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1038 North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $475, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $475
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue have any available units?
1038 North Tibbs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1038 North Tibbs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1038 North Tibbs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 North Tibbs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue offer parking?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue have a pool?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

