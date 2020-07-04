Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1038 North Tibbs Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1038 North Tibbs Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1038 North Tibbs Avenue
1038 North Tibbs Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1038 North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $475, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $475
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue have any available units?
1038 North Tibbs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1038 North Tibbs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1038 North Tibbs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 North Tibbs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue offer parking?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue have a pool?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 North Tibbs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 North Tibbs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College