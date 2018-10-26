All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:18 PM

10352 Starview Drive

10352 Starview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10352 Starview Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This is a wonderful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home located in Indianapolis, IN! This home features plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen as well as stainless steel appliances. There is a nice sized deck in the back perfect for sitting out and grilling before it gets too cold. There is also a two car attached garage for when old man winter comes around! Make this house your home today!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10352 Starview Drive have any available units?
10352 Starview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10352 Starview Drive have?
Some of 10352 Starview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10352 Starview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10352 Starview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10352 Starview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10352 Starview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10352 Starview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10352 Starview Drive offers parking.
Does 10352 Starview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10352 Starview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10352 Starview Drive have a pool?
No, 10352 Starview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10352 Starview Drive have accessible units?
No, 10352 Starview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10352 Starview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10352 Starview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

