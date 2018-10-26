10352 Starview Drive

Amenities

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This is a wonderful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home located in Indianapolis, IN! This home features plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen as well as stainless steel appliances. There is a nice sized deck in the back perfect for sitting out and grilling before it gets too cold. There is also a two car attached garage for when old man winter comes around! Make this house your home today!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

