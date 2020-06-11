Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1034 North TIBBS Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1034 North TIBBS Avenue
1034 N Tibbs Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1034 N Tibbs Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Near Westside 1 bedroom 1 bath with a large yard near speedway, bus stops, parks, and downtown. This unit has its own driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1034 North TIBBS Avenue have any available units?
1034 North TIBBS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1034 North TIBBS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1034 North TIBBS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 North TIBBS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1034 North TIBBS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1034 North TIBBS Avenue offer parking?
No, 1034 North TIBBS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1034 North TIBBS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 North TIBBS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 North TIBBS Avenue have a pool?
No, 1034 North TIBBS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1034 North TIBBS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1034 North TIBBS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 North TIBBS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 North TIBBS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 North TIBBS Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 North TIBBS Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
