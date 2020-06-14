All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:55 PM

10322 Woodhaven Circle

10322 Woodhaven Circle
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10322 Woodhaven Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2180 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, IN. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,180 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10322 Woodhaven Circle have any available units?
10322 Woodhaven Circle has a unit available for $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10322 Woodhaven Circle have?
Some of 10322 Woodhaven Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10322 Woodhaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10322 Woodhaven Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10322 Woodhaven Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10322 Woodhaven Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10322 Woodhaven Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10322 Woodhaven Circle does offer parking.
Does 10322 Woodhaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10322 Woodhaven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10322 Woodhaven Circle have a pool?
No, 10322 Woodhaven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10322 Woodhaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 10322 Woodhaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10322 Woodhaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10322 Woodhaven Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
