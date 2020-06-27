10314 Starhaven Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom tri-level home is simply beautiful! There is space throughout, rook sizes are large, the kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, it has a large patio in the back perfect for summer enjoyment!! Did I mention the 2 car attached garage!?!? DON'T WAIT TOO LONG!! YOU KNOW WE LEASE QUICKLY!!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.