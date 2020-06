Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Gorgeous setting among mature trees on a wide lot in an established neighborhood. The home has an open design featuring a kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stunning wood floor and all appliances. There are two large gathering spaces for friends and family. Enjoy the wildlife on the oversized deck or paver patio. This is a NO PETS property.