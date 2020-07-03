103 North Chester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Large, refurbished duplex includes three bedrooms, two baths, dining room, kitchen and a very large upstairs loft that could easily have a closet added to turn into a third bedroom. Schedule a viewing today! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
