All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 103 North Chester Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
103 North Chester Avenue
Last updated April 29 2019 at 2:53 PM

103 North Chester Avenue

103 North Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

103 North Chester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large, refurbished duplex includes three bedrooms, two baths, dining room, kitchen and a very large upstairs loft that could easily have a closet added to turn into a third bedroom. Schedule a viewing today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 North Chester Avenue have any available units?
103 North Chester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 103 North Chester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
103 North Chester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 North Chester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 North Chester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 103 North Chester Avenue offer parking?
No, 103 North Chester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 103 North Chester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 North Chester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 North Chester Avenue have a pool?
No, 103 North Chester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 103 North Chester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 103 North Chester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 103 North Chester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 North Chester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 North Chester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 North Chester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College