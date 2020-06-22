All apartments in Indianapolis
10291 Kiowa Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10291 Kiowa Drive

10291 Kiowa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10291 Kiowa Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Just in time for winter! This home has a 2 car attached garage, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of kitchen cabinets and counter top space. If you are looking to stay in the Warren Township District, this home is perfect for you!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10291 Kiowa Drive have any available units?
10291 Kiowa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10291 Kiowa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10291 Kiowa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10291 Kiowa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10291 Kiowa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10291 Kiowa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10291 Kiowa Drive does offer parking.
Does 10291 Kiowa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10291 Kiowa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10291 Kiowa Drive have a pool?
No, 10291 Kiowa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10291 Kiowa Drive have accessible units?
No, 10291 Kiowa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10291 Kiowa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10291 Kiowa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10291 Kiowa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10291 Kiowa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
