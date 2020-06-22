10291 Kiowa Drive

Amenities

MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!



Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Just in time for winter! This home has a 2 car attached garage, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of kitchen cabinets and counter top space. If you are looking to stay in the Warren Township District, this home is perfect for you!



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:

Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.