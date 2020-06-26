All apartments in Indianapolis
1028 Denny St.

1028 North Denny Street · No Longer Available
Location

1028 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home with unfinished basement and garage.
We supply stove and refrigerator.
$50 app fee per adult
No Credit checks!
No evictions in the last 3 years, no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Denny St. have any available units?
1028 Denny St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1028 Denny St. currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Denny St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Denny St. pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Denny St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1028 Denny St. offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Denny St. offers parking.
Does 1028 Denny St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Denny St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Denny St. have a pool?
No, 1028 Denny St. does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Denny St. have accessible units?
No, 1028 Denny St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Denny St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Denny St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Denny St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Denny St. does not have units with air conditioning.
