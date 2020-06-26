1028 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home with unfinished basement and garage. We supply stove and refrigerator. $50 app fee per adult No Credit checks! No evictions in the last 3 years, no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1028 Denny St. have any available units?
1028 Denny St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.