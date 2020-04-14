All apartments in Indianapolis
10276 East 30th Street
10276 East 30th Street

10276 E 30th St · No Longer Available
Location

10276 E 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! This is a beautiful home located in Indianapolis, IN. With 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half bathrooms, a beautiful open concept and a balcony off the back this home is a must see!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10276 East 30th Street have any available units?
10276 East 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10276 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10276 East 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10276 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10276 East 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10276 East 30th Street offer parking?
No, 10276 East 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10276 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10276 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10276 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 10276 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10276 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 10276 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10276 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10276 East 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10276 East 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10276 East 30th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

