Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1024 Concord Street
1024 North Concord Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1024 North Concord Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
WEST/WAYNE TWP
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
Nice 2 bedroom bungalow with hardwood floors and new tile throughout home. Call today to set up a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1024 Concord Street have any available units?
1024 Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1024 Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Concord Street pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Concord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1024 Concord Street offer parking?
No, 1024 Concord Street does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Concord Street have a pool?
No, 1024 Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 1024 Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.
