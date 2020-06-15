All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:24 PM

10225 Sutters Court

10225 Sutters Court · No Longer Available
Location

10225 Sutters Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This home has a beautiful lake view! This charming & cozy 3 bedroom,1.5 bathrooms. It's close to schools, coffee shops, shopping markets, and highway access. It has a eat-in kitchen, separate living and family room, newer carpet & newer vinyl. It has a low maintenance yard and a covered porch!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10225 Sutters Court have any available units?
10225 Sutters Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10225 Sutters Court have?
Some of 10225 Sutters Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10225 Sutters Court currently offering any rent specials?
10225 Sutters Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10225 Sutters Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10225 Sutters Court is pet friendly.
Does 10225 Sutters Court offer parking?
No, 10225 Sutters Court does not offer parking.
Does 10225 Sutters Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10225 Sutters Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10225 Sutters Court have a pool?
No, 10225 Sutters Court does not have a pool.
Does 10225 Sutters Court have accessible units?
No, 10225 Sutters Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10225 Sutters Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10225 Sutters Court does not have units with dishwashers.

