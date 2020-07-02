Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
1022 Orange Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:53 PM
1022 Orange Street
1022 Orange Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1022 Orange Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
|Amenities: Carpet,Cats ok,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1022 Orange Street have any available units?
1022 Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1022 Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Orange Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Orange Street is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Orange Street offer parking?
No, 1022 Orange Street does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Orange Street have a pool?
No, 1022 Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 1022 Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.
